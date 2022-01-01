Jess Glynne signs with Roc Nation 'in bid to crack America'

Jess Glynne has signed with Roc Nation in a bid to crack America.

The 32-year-old singer has signed with Jay-Z’s record label, and she's determined to eventually become a big star in the US.

A music insider said: "There is no doubt that Jess is a force to be reckoned with in British music. Her songs have been wildly successful.

"But there hasn’t been a massive pick-up outside Europe. Now she feels like it is the time to branch out."

Jess previously split from Atlantic Records and she's now hoping to make a mark on the other side of the Atlantic, after signing with Roc Nation.

The source told The Sun newspaper: "She wanted to change up her sound and people should expect something different from her when she returns.

"But given her obvious talents when it comes to singing and songwriting, Roc Nation is confident there are even bigger and better things on the horizon for Jess."

The singer - who released her debut album, 'I Cry When I Laugh', in 2015 - previously admitted that she initially struggled to cope with fame.

Jess became very conscious of her own appearance - and her perceived flaws - after becoming a well-known pop star.

The London-born star shared: "I guess I’ve never felt that I looked like a pop star. I know there’s no defining image of what makes a pop star, but this industry makes you look at yourself so much more.

"You do photo shoots, videos, everything like that, and you have to look at yourself a lot.

"And so I ended up constantly judging my appearance, and that’s … weird. It made existing insecurities worse.

"You feel a lot of pressure from society to look amazing and be amazing at all times, and that’s not reality."