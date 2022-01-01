The music industry is tougher for younger bands, says Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl thinks the music industry is now "a different game" for younger bands.

The 53-year-old star admits guitar bands no longer have the cultural cache that they once did, and Dave now considers Billie Eilish to be "rock’n’roll", observing that she's "started a revolution".

He explained: "I can understand how it’s a different game nowadays for younger bands.

"There’s a lot of great young bands that are f****** killing it and have devoted fan bases. They might not be as popular as Nicki Minaj, but honestly, when I see f****** Billie Eilish, that’s rock’n’roll to me. She started a revolution and took over the world."

Dave is also a huge fan of the Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg - and he's predicted they will soon "take over America".

The Foo Fighters star told The Independent: "I really do dig them. A friend of mine turned me on to them about six or seven months ago and I couldn’t get the song out of my head.

"Sometimes we’ll hang out at a friend’s house and just dance until four o’clock in the morning, and we’ll play ‘Chaise Longue’ on repeat, like over and over and over and over and over again."

Dave has also enjoyed watching the new Beatles documentary, 'Get Back'.

And the former Nirvana star explained that he could particularly "relate" to Sir Ringo Starr.

Reflecting on his own career, Dave explained: "the majority of the film you see Ringo just sitting there on the drum set, just kind of f****** waiting for something to happen. That’s what it’s like to be the drummer of a band!"