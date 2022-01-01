Kanye West buries Pete Davidson alive in animated Eazy music video

Kanye West buries his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson alive in the animated music video for Eazy.

In the stop-motion clay animation video, the Stronger rapper can be seen putting a bag over a character that looks like the Saturday Night Live comedian before tying him up and kidnapping him. He then drives him out to a remote area and buries the funnyman up to his neck.

The 44-year-old's animated replica can then be seen sprinkling rose seeds on and around Pete's head. The flowers eventually bloom and Kanye returns to cut several roses that have sprouted out of Pete's head and loads them onto a pick-up truck.

The imagery seems to reference the rapper gifting Kim a truckload of red roses on Valentine's Day.

The video ends with the message, "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER, EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO. JK (just kidding), HE'S FINE," with the word "SKETE" scratched out.

Pete, who Kanye calls "Skete", is also mentioned by name in Eazy, Kanye's collaboration with The Game. In one verse, he raps, "God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a*s (who?)"

The Touch the Sky hitmaker released the video on his Instagram page on Wednesday shortly after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge officially declared Kim to be legally single.

The Skims founder started dating Pete in October after meeting him on Saturday Night Live.