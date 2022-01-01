Jennifer Hudson lands daytime talk show

Jennifer Hudson is gearing up to take on the world of daytime television.

Executives at FOX Television Stations announced on Wednesday that The Jennifer Hudson Show will begin airing later in the year.

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning - 20 years ago - and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," she said in a statement.

Hudson promised fans that her one-hour programme will be uplifting and "shake things up a little bit".

She also noted that she can connect with a wide variety of viewers as a result of experiences of tragedy within her personal life.

In 2008, Hudson's mother, brother, and nephew were killed in a shooting.

"I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living,'" the 40-year-old added.

A time slot for The Jennifer Hudson Show has not yet been confirmed.