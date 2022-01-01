Kanye West wants to 'expedite the dissolution of marriage' to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has insisted that he's keen to speed up the dissolution of his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

The reality star filed for divorce from the Stronger rapper in February 2021, and recently filed documents asking to be declared legally single. Kanye has made it clear several times in public and on social media that he wants to be reunited with Kim and their four children and many outlets predicted that he would put up a fight against her single status in court on Wednesday.

However, the 44-year-old made a U-turn on Tuesday night when he told Hollywood Unlocked in a statement that he would not delay the divorce any longer.

"I've asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children," he said.

The Skims founder filed paperwork asking to be made legally single last week, stating that "there is no way to repair our marriage". She added, "Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."

A hearing is scheduled to take place regarding her request on Wednesday. According to TMZ, court records state that Kim will either call into the hearing or appear via video link. Kanye is not expected to attend.

The rapper is being represented by attorney Samantha Spector as he reportedly fired his lawyer Chris Melcher. Spector will be Kanye's fourth attorney since the divorce proceedings began.

Since the split, Kim has moved on with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, while Kanye briefly dated Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. They broke up in February and he seemingly confirmed his new romance with model Chaney Jones on Instagram on Tuesday.