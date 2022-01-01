Adele 'in talks' to move Las Vegas residency to bigger venue

Adele is reportedly in talks to move her Las Vegas residency to a bigger venue.



The 'I Drink Wine' singer postponed her 'Weekends with Adele' shows at Caesar's Palace's Colosseum last month because of production issues, just days before the first concert was due to take place, but it's now been claimed a move to Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theatre, which has a capacity of 7,000, is on the cards.



A source told The Sun newspaper: “Talks are ongoing with Adele about the possibility of her moving the residency to Zappos.



“The venue is within the Caesars family — who she has the huge money deal with — and it’s world-class.



“It’s been a residency spot for a host of huge stars, including Jennifer Lopez and Shania Twain, and after the issues raised by Adele about her set and the sound quality at the Colosseum, it seems Zappos could be the answer.



“Plus the schedule at the Colosseum is seriously tight. That venue was her first choice, but if that isn’t possible then Zappos is the perfect fit and they want her to know the door is open.”



The Colosseum only seats 4,100 in comparison.



Adele recently promised fans the delayed shows will take place before the end of 2022, and admitted it needs to happen this year because she has "plans" for next year.



The 'Hello hitmaker - who is rumoured to be engaged to Rich Paul - suggested during an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show': "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"



She continued: “We are now working our a**** off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.



"The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year.



"It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year."



The 'Chasing Pavements' singer - who has nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - is keen to add to her brood but admitted motherhood has been exhausting.



She said: "It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son.”



Adele broke down in tears when she announced the postponement of the residency in an emotional video to fans.