Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds cancel Moscow and Kyiv shows over Russia-Ukraine conflict

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have cancelled their Moscow and Kyiv shows in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

The Australian rock band were set to perform at Bol Festival in Russia's capital Moscow on 18 June and the Palace of Sports complex in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on 19 August.

However, on Tuesday, they announced they were scrapping the two dates on their Instagram and Twitter pages.

"In light of current events, we have no choice but to cancel our shows in Russia and Ukraine," the statement said. "Our thoughts and love go out to the brave people of Ukraine, their heroic leader, and all those suffering from this senseless war.

"Ukraine, we stand with you, and with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act, and we pray that this madness is brought to a close soon."

Other acts to have cancelled their Russia and Ukraine-based shows following the invasion last week include Green Day, AJR, Louis Tomlinson, Iggy Pop, The Killers, Yungblud, and Franz Ferdinand.