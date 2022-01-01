Dua Lipa sued over Levitating

Dua Lipa is being sued over her song 'Levitating'.

The 26-year-old singer enjoyed huge success with her 2020 hit but a band called Artikal Sound System are seeking to claim the profits from the track because they believe she has ripped off their 2017 reggae single 'Live Your Life'.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the band believe Dua and her team heard their song and came up with a carbon copy in 'Levitating'.

Although they haven't explained why they feel that is the case in the lawsuit, there are similarities in the sound of the two songs, particularly the choruses.

Artikal Sound System have also named Dua's label Warner Records and others as defendants and are seeking any profits made on the song, plus damages.

A spokesperson for Dua has yet to comment.

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker recently revealed that she has been working on her new album and already has a "vision" and a name for the record.

She said: "I’ve done a big chunk of writing: It’s starting to take shape; I’ve got a lot of it recorded.

"It has a vision. It has a name, I think - for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from 'Future Nostalgia'.

"It’s still in baby form, so we’ll see as it progresses. In all honesty, it’s probably not what my fans want to hear, but I’m in no rush."

Dua released her last album, 'Future Nostalgia', in 2020 but the award-winning star never knew that 'Levitating' would become such a big hit.

She confessed: "I can never preempt what song people are going to react to the best but 'Levitating' was the first song that helped dictate the rest of the album."