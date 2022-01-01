The Killers pull out of Moscow festival following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The Killers have pulled out of a music festival in Moscow amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.



The Mr Brightside hitmakers were due to headline the Park Live Festival in the Russian capital on 16 July but have decided to no longer perform at the event due to the ongoing conflict.



A representative for the group, fronted by Brandon Flowers, confirmed to TMZ that they won't be playing the festival anymore.



Park Live Festival is currently scheduled to take place between 17 June and 17 July and the annual concert series is due to be headlined by My Chemical Romance, Placebo, Gorillaz, Deftones, Iggy Pop, and Slipknot.



The Killers aren't the only artists cancelling shows in Russia - British singer Yungblud announced on Monday that he has scrapped his upcoming gigs in the country.



"I'm heartbroken to announce I will be cancelling my Russian shows scheduled for this summer," he wrote on social media. "Heartbroken because I know the vicious and brutal acts of the Russian regime in Ukraine over the past week do not reflect the attitudes and ideals of the beautiful people who I have met in Russia in the past."



He also told his Ukrainian fans that his "heart is with you" and promised to perform there again as soon as possible.



Artists such as Louis Tomlinson, AJR, and Green Day have also axed shows in Russia in response to the crisis.