Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol to headline Latitude 2022

Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol will headline Latitude 2022.

The 'Somone You Loved' hitmaker, the 'Wake Me Up' group and Irish chart-toppers will head to Henham Park in Suffolk, England for the annual music festival this July.

The likes of Manic Street Preachers, Phoebe Bridgers, Little Simz, James Arthur, Rina Sawayama, and Fontaines D.C were also confirmed to perform between July 21 and 24.

It's not the first time Foals have headlined Latitude.

Speaking about their 2013 slot, frontman Yannis Philippakis told NME: “They were the first people to give us a shot at headlining a festival.

“That was obviously a pretty amazing night for us, and I think it arguably changed the trajectory of our career. It definitely was a significant moment for us.”

The indie-pop band will have new music to play festival-goers with their new album, 'Life Is Yours', released on June 17.

The group are in their party phase on their follow-up to 2019's 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1' and Part 2.

Yannis said of the record: “We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home.

“All of it: the excitement before you go out, meeting up with your friends, the wild abandon. ‘Who’s got the pingers? Where are we going?’ This is all of that youthful excess of going out.”

As for Lewis, the 25-year-old singer took a year off touring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to spend 2021 finishing his new LP - the follow-up to his record-breaking 2019 debut studio album, 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent'.

Snow Patrol - whose last studio album was 2018's 'Wildness'- are touring in the US this month.

Tickets for cinch presents Latitude go on sale at 10am on Friday (04.03.22).