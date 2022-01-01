Wet Leg, Maisie Peters and more complete outstanding British Music Embassy line-up at SXSW

The British Music Embassy, SXSW’s venue for break-out UK music stars, today announces seven more artists, finalising its line-up of the best new British music. Band-of-the-moment and BBC Sound of 2022 alumni Wet Leg join the bill alongside Maisie Peters, the up-and-coming singer-songwriter who counts Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift amongst her fans. Joining them are producer, songwriter, vocalist and visual artist Babii, Black feminist punk band Big Joanie, alt-trio Calva Louise, contemporary R&B artist and singer/songwriter Col3trane and five-piece Irish band Just Mustard. They join an already exceptional line-up of British artists, including Baby Queen, Priya Ragu, Self Esteem and Yard Act. Music News will be there to bring you all the latest so stay tuned.
The British Music Embassy consistently hosts artists who go on to be the biggest acts in UK music. 2022 BRIT Award with Mastercard nominees AJ Tracey, Dave, Glass Animals, Little Simz and Sam Fender all played the British Music Embassy on their way to critical and commercial acclaim.
This year is also The British Music Embassy’s biggest ever presence at SXSW, having moved from a 250-person venue to the 700 capacity Cedar Street Courtyard. Artists will play 12 showcases run from Saturday 12 March to Saturday 19 March, split between four day-time and eight night-time shows:
Saturday March 12th
The British Music Embassy Opening Night
10:30PM Walt Disco
9:40PM Ferris & Sylvester
8:50PM George Riley
8PM Eliza Shaddad
Sunday March 13th
The British Music Embassy Presents
In Association with Trackd
10:30PM MEMES
9:40PM Red Rum Club
8:50PM Jamie Webster
8PM Ruth Lyon
Monday March 14th
DIY magazine
SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE
1AM Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard
12AM Moonchild Sanelly
11PM CMAT
10PM Strawberry Guy
9PM Nuha Ruby Ra
8PM Gallus
Tuesday March 15th
ATC-LIVE
SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE
1AM Pillow Queens
12AM Los Bitchos
11PM Yard Act
10PM Jamie Webster
9PM Grace Cummings
8PM Katy J Pearson
Wednesday March 16th
The British Music Embassy Presents
In association with LICKS MAGAZINE
5:30PM WH Lung
4:40PM Strawberry Guy
3:50PM George Riley
3PM Special Guest
2:10PM Eliza Shaddad
BBC Music & BBC Introducing showcases
SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE
1AM Special guests
12AM Nova Twins
11PM Calva Louise
10PM Joesef
9PM Hamzaa
8PM Low Girl
Thursday March 17th
Output Belfast
5:30PM Just Mustard
4:40PM Cherym
3:50PM The Wood Burning Savages
3PM Dani Larkin
2:10PM Beauty Sleep
BBC Music & BBC Introducing showcases
SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE
1AM Baba Ali
12AM The Lathums
11PM Self Esteem
10PM Wet Leg
9PM Sinead O'Brien
8PM Working Men’s Club
Friday March 18th
The British Music Embassy Presents
5:30PM We Were Promised Jetpacks
4:40PM Penelope Isles
3:50PM Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard
3PM ME REX
2:10PM Max Pope
BBC Music
SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE
1AM Col3trane
12AM Priya Ragu
11PM Baby Queen
10PM Poppy Ajudha
9PM Mace The Great
8PM Walt Disco
Saturday March 19th
The British Music Embassy Presents
5:30PM Special guests
4:40PM Big Joanie
3:50PM Babii
3PM Hamish Hawk
2:10PM Anna B Savage
BBC Music & BBC Introducing showcases
SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE
1AM Red Rum Club
12AM Liz Lawrence
11pm Low Hummer
10PM Jelani Blackman
9PM George Riley
8PM Maisie Peters
The British Music Embassy also offers networking opportunities for those looking to build business connections around the world, with a week-long programme of panels and roundtables featuring top UK executives and industry experts.
The British Music Embassy is brought to you by the Association of Independent Music (AIM), BBC Music & BBC Introducing, UK record labels association the BPI, the Department for International Trade, the MMF Accelerator programme, PPL, PRS for Music and PRS Foundation, in association with ATC, Marshall, Production Park, Belfast City Council and media partners DIY Magazine and LICKS Magazine.