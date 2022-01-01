NEWS Wet Leg, Maisie Peters and more complete outstanding British Music Embassy line-up at SXSW Newsdesk Share with :





The British Music Embassy, SXSW’s venue for break-out UK music stars, today announces seven more artists, finalising its line-up of the best new British music. Band-of-the-moment and BBC Sound of 2022 alumni Wet Leg join the bill alongside Maisie Peters, the up-and-coming singer-songwriter who counts Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift amongst her fans. Joining them are producer, songwriter, vocalist and visual artist Babii, Black feminist punk band Big Joanie, alt-trio Calva Louise, contemporary R&B artist and singer/songwriter Col3trane and five-piece Irish band Just Mustard. They join an already exceptional line-up of British artists, including Baby Queen, Priya Ragu, Self Esteem and Yard Act. Music News will be there to bring you all the latest so stay tuned.



The British Music Embassy consistently hosts artists who go on to be the biggest acts in UK music. 2022 BRIT Award with Mastercard nominees AJ Tracey, Dave, Glass Animals, Little Simz and Sam Fender all played the British Music Embassy on their way to critical and commercial acclaim.



This year is also The British Music Embassy’s biggest ever presence at SXSW, having moved from a 250-person venue to the 700 capacity Cedar Street Courtyard. Artists will play 12 showcases run from Saturday 12 March to Saturday 19 March, split between four day-time and eight night-time shows:



Saturday March 12th

The British Music Embassy Opening Night

10:30PM Walt Disco

9:40PM Ferris & Sylvester

8:50PM George Riley

8PM Eliza Shaddad



Sunday March 13th

The British Music Embassy Presents

In Association with Trackd

10:30PM MEMES

9:40PM Red Rum Club

8:50PM Jamie Webster

8PM Ruth Lyon



Monday March 14th

DIY magazine

SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE

1AM Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

12AM Moonchild Sanelly

11PM CMAT

10PM Strawberry Guy

9PM Nuha Ruby Ra

8PM Gallus



Tuesday March 15th

ATC-LIVE

SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE

1AM Pillow Queens

12AM Los Bitchos

11PM Yard Act

10PM Jamie Webster

9PM Grace Cummings

8PM Katy J Pearson



Wednesday March 16th

The British Music Embassy Presents

In association with LICKS MAGAZINE

5:30PM WH Lung

4:40PM Strawberry Guy

3:50PM George Riley

3PM Special Guest

2:10PM Eliza Shaddad



BBC Music & BBC Introducing showcases

SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE



1AM Special guests

12AM Nova Twins

11PM Calva Louise

10PM Joesef

9PM Hamzaa

8PM Low Girl



Thursday March 17th

Output Belfast

5:30PM Just Mustard

4:40PM Cherym

3:50PM The Wood Burning Savages

3PM Dani Larkin

2:10PM Beauty Sleep



BBC Music & BBC Introducing showcases

SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE

1AM Baba Ali

12AM The Lathums

11PM Self Esteem

10PM Wet Leg

9PM Sinead O'Brien

8PM Working Men’s Club



Friday March 18th

The British Music Embassy Presents

5:30PM We Were Promised Jetpacks

4:40PM Penelope Isles

3:50PM Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

3PM ME REX

2:10PM Max Pope



BBC Music

SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE

1AM Col3trane

12AM Priya Ragu

11PM Baby Queen

10PM Poppy Ajudha

9PM Mace The Great

8PM Walt Disco



Saturday March 19th

The British Music Embassy Presents

5:30PM Special guests

4:40PM Big Joanie

3:50PM Babii

3PM Hamish Hawk

2:10PM Anna B Savage



BBC Music & BBC Introducing showcases

SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE

1AM Red Rum Club

12AM Liz Lawrence

11pm Low Hummer

10PM Jelani Blackman

9PM George Riley

8PM Maisie Peters



The British Music Embassy also offers networking opportunities for those looking to build business connections around the world, with a week-long programme of panels and roundtables featuring top UK executives and industry experts.



The British Music Embassy is brought to you by the Association of Independent Music (AIM), BBC Music & BBC Introducing, UK record labels association the BPI, the Department for International Trade, the MMF Accelerator programme, PPL, PRS for Music and PRS Foundation, in association with ATC, Marshall, Production Park, Belfast City Council and media partners DIY Magazine and LICKS Magazine.