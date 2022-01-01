Shakira and Gerard Piqué squabble over her time management

Shakira and partner Gerard Piqué often argue over her poor time management.

During a recent appearance on the Planet Weirdo with Holly H podcast, the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker opened up about her relationship with the Spanish soccer player, whom she has been dating since 2011.

However, Shakira joked that her new song, Don't Wait Up, applies to her life, as she tends to abide by "Colombian time".

"My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He's tired of waiting up," she said, according to People. "'Cause Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time."

Shakira went on to explain that Gerard is used to following a strict schedule as a result of his soccer career.

"His mind is structured like that and mine... I've become a lot more punctual since I met him," the 45-year-old continued. "(But) the times that we actually fight is because I'm late and he's waiting up."

Shakira and Gerard share two sons - Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.