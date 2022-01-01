Maneskin delay tour news amid Russia-Ukraine invasion

Maneskin are unable to share any updates on their rescheduled European tour amid "this moment of tension" for the world.

The Italian rockers - who won 'The Eurovision Song Contest' last year - had hoped they could provide their fans with an update by March 1, but in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they do not feel now is the time to share the new dates for the run.

In a Twitter statement, the band said: "Despite our desire to give you updates regarding the European and Italian tour by March the 1st, we are not able to define and share the new dates in this moment of tension for Europe and for the whole world. We are closer than ever to all the people plagued by war right now."

The 'I Wanna Be Your Slave' hitmakers will provide an update as soon as there is "peace".

In a typed-out note to fans, they continued: “Our solidarity goes to all those who are suffering from the conflict in Ukraine and we hope that the ongoing violence will see an end.

“Together with this hope we also have that of being able to update you as soon as possible, in times of peace. We thank you for your great patience and understanding, as always.

“We are closer than ever and have great hope for the future.”

The group postponed their shows due to venue issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic and were due to kick off the run in London on February 6.

Maneskin's announcement comes after Russia was banned from this year's 'Eurovision Song Contest'.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) - which produces the event - announced the decision to ban Russia from the show, saying it could bring the competition into disrepute "in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine".

In a statement, the EBU said: "The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute.

"Before making this decision the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership.

"The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service."

The organisation explained that it's determined to protect the "values" of the event, which is due to be held in Turin, Italy, in May.

The statement explained: "We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage."

The EBU had initially insisted the country would still be able to compete at Eurovision.

However, Ukraine's state broadcaster, UA:PBC, called for Russia to be suspended from the event.

The broadcaster described their Russian counterparts as a "mouthpiece for the Kremlin and a key tool of political propaganda".