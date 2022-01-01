Louis Tomlinson cancels Moscow and Kyiv shows over Russia-Ukraine conflict

Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his upcoming shows in Moscow and Kyiv following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The One Direction singer announced that the two concerts were cancelled "until further notice" on Instagram on Monday.

"Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice," the statement on his Instagram page reads. "The safety of my fans is my main priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war."

Louis was due to perform at Stereo Plaza in Kyiv, Ukraine on 4 July and Circus City Hall in Moscow, Russia on 6 July.

His official website shows a "sale paused" message for both shows.

The 30-year-old is the third major artist to cancel gigs in the region due to the conflict after AJR and Green Day.

The singer's world tour kicks off in Utah on Tuesday.