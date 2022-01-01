Dee Snider approves of Ukrainians using We're Not Gonna Take It as rallying cry

Dee Snider "absolutely" approves of Ukrainians using We're Not Gonna Take It as a rallying cry.

After Russian forces led by President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, the Twisted Sister rocker took to Twitter to confirm that he supported the use of the hit 1984 song.

"I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using We're Not Gonna Take It as their battle cry," he wrote. "My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can't happen to these people again! #F**KRUSSIA."

While Snider received thousands of messages supporting his decision, some followers questioned why he didn't do the same for anti-maskers wanting to use the track in their campaign during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"People are asking me why I endorsed the use of We're Not Gonna Take It for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers. Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is an infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience," the 66-year-old added.