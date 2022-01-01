Neil Diamond sells song catalogue to Universal Music

Neil Diamond has sold his entire song catalogue to Universal Music Group (UMG).

Executives at the music company announced on Monday that they have reached a deal to acquire the Sweet Caroline hitmaker's songs, as well as the rights to all recordings from his career, including 110 unreleased tracks, an unreleased album, and archival videos.

"After nearly a decade in business with UMG, I am thankful for the trust and respect that we have built together and I feel confident in the knowledge that Lucian, Jody, Bruce, Michelle and the global team at UMG, will continue to represent my catalogue, and future releases with the same passion and integrity that have always fuelled my career," the 81-year-old commented.

And should Diamond decide to return to the studio and record more music, Universal will also have the rights to those tracks.

Details on the value of the deal were kept confidential.

"Neil Diamond is by definition, a truly universal songwriter," added Lucian Grainge, chairman and chief executive officer of Universal Music Group. "His immense songbook and recordings encompass some of the most cherished and enduring songs in music history. Through our existing partnership, we are honoured to have earned his trust to become the permanent custodians of his monumental musical legacy."