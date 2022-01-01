NEWS The Weeknd wins IFPI Global Digital Single Award for Save Your Tears Newsdesk Share with :





IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, has announced that Save Your Tears by The Weeknd is the winner of 2021’s IFPI Global Digital Single Award. The Weeknd continues to make headlines by becoming the first artist to win the Global Digital Single Award two years in a row, after topping the Global Digital Single Award in 2020 with his global smash-hit single Blinding Lights.



The IFPI Global Digital Single Award is presented to the world’s best-selling single of the year across all digital formats – including paid subscription streaming, ad-supported platforms, and single-track downloads and streams.



Following the hits Heartless, In Your Eyes and the record-breaking Blinding Lights, Save Your Tears was the fourth single to be released from The Weeknd’s fourth studio album After Hours. The track topped charts around the world and, helped by the release of a remixed version including Ariana Grande, reached #1 in the US in May 2021. Overall, Save Your Tears was a mainstay in charts globally throughout 2021 and has been certified Platinum in 14 markets, spanning three continents.



Frances Moore, Chief Executive of IFPI, said: “It has been another brilliant year for The Weeknd and Save Your Tears has unquestionably been one of the world’s most loved songs. We’d like to send huge congratulations to The Weeknd and all of his team on winning our Global Digital Single of The Year Award for the second year in a row – an incredible achievement.”



The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, #1 in the IFPI Global Digital Single Chart 2020, remained in the Top 10 for a second year, at #7. Elsewhere in the chart, The Kid LAROI made his first appearance at #2 with his Justin Bieber collaboration STAY. He was joined by fellow breakthrough superstar Olivia Rodrigo who entered the chart with two of her singles, drivers license (#5) and good 4 u (#8).