NEWS Tears For Fears heading for third UK Number 1 album and first in 33 years





Tears For Fears are heading for their third UK Number 1 album this Friday with The Tipping Point.



The new-wave band have reunited for their first full album of original material since 2005, and it’s now tracking to become their first chart-topper in 33 years.



Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith have previously picked up two Number 1 albums; The Hurting (1983) and The Seeds of Love (1989).



There are a total of four new entries heading for the Top 5 this week, with West London rapper Central Cee set to claim his second UK Top 10 album with second mixtape 23, standing at Number 2 midweek.

Avril Lavigne’s seventh studio album Love Sux is currently at Number 3, which would mark her sixth Top 10 and highest-charting record in the UK since 2007’s chart-topping The Best Damn Thing. Also set for a Top 5 debut is former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who could scoop his third Top 10 solo album with Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 at 4.



Further acts currently slated to make a Top 10 debut are Australian alt-rockers Gang of Youths with third album Angel in Realtime (6), renowned blues artist Beth Hart’s covers album A Tribute To Led Zeppelin (7), German rockers Scorpions with Rock Believer (8) and Half Man Half Biscuit’s 15th studio album The Voltarol Years (10).



Outside the Top 10, Bristol-based Americana artist Elles Bailey and British indie-rock singer Bakar could also earn their debut Top 40 entries with Shining In The Half Light (11) and Nobody’s Home (14) respectively.



Meanwhile, Marina’s fifth record, 2021’s Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land could re-enter the Top 40 and re-peak at Number 17 following its vinyl release, plus Kanye West’s influential debut LP The College Dropout could lift 20 places to Number 26, following its inclusion in Ye’s new Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs.



And finally, German electronic innovators Tangerine Dream could earn their first UK Top 40 album since 1980 with their mammoth 84th studio album, Raum.