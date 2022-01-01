Green Day cancel Moscow concert over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Green Day have cancelled their upcoming gig in Russia.



The rock trio - comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool - was scheduled to perform at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on 29 May, but after Russian forces led by President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, they have decided to skip the show.



"With heavy hearts, in light of current events, we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium. We are aware that this is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that," they wrote in a statement posted to their Instagram Stories on Sunday.



The show has already been removed from the Green Day website and tickets will be refunded.



However, the musicians indicated they are open to returning to the nation in the future.



"We also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future," they added.



Indie pop group AJR has also cancelled a Russia gig planned for October.