Avril Lavigne has a Hello Kitty-themed bedroom in her house

Avril Lavigne has a bedroom packed with Hello Kitty toys in her house.

In a recent interview for Vogue, the Complicated singer revealed that she has kept all of the cute stuffed animals her fans have gifted her over the years.

"I have a Hello Kitty bedroom in my house. I have this huge pink couch that has all these Hello Kitty stuffed animals on it, from tours and from fans as gifts," she shared. "The house was built around the bedroom. It's big and has a stripper pole. It's a guest bedroom and everyone wants to stay in there."

Avril, 37, also collects the tiaras and crowns she has worn in photoshoots and videos, and has a "whole wall" of Dr. Martens boots.