Bjorn Ulvaeus spotted busking at a train station

Bjorn Ulvaeus was spotted busking at a train station.



The ABBA hitmaker confused commuters when they saw him singing and playing an acoustic guitar with a tip jar at a metro station in the Swedish capital city of Stockholm dressed up as a cowboy.



The 76-year-old hitmaker - who is reported to be worth over a £100 million after selling 400 million albums across the world - was not believed to be singing for his supper as the al fresco performance was in honour of his pal Tomas Ledin’s 70th birthday.



To mark the occasion, Bjorn reworked on of his 70s tunes ‘Hej Gamle Man’ into a country song, now titled ‘Hey Grand Ol’ Man’.



The singer-songwriter made an accompanying video to go with the song, which also with the busking, included Bjorn doing some line-dancing to the cheeky lyrics that go: “the time has come for you to learn that girls don’t see old men. And once you have gone invisible, you’re never seen again.”



Bjorn is set to begin his hologrammed avatar stage show in London in May after at a purpose built stage after the four piece - which also includes Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - dropped ‘Voyage’, their first album in nearly 40 years



During the September 2021 announcement, he said: "We have always felt the Brits see us as their own."



Praising the UK's capital, Benny also said: “London is the best city to be in. When it comes to entertainment - theatre, musicals, concerts - it is all here. It has been here for years and years and years. There is a big audience travelling here for that reason. It was a no-brainer."



In a letter to fans, the group explained their album name, saying it was a reference to how they were “truly sailing in uncharted waters”.