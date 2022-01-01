Stevie Nicks' 'heart is broken' for Ukrainian friend following Russian invasion

Stevie Nicks "has been crying ever since" she discovered her Ukrainian acquaintance was trying to flee the country following Russia's invasion.



The Fleetwood Mac star posted a lengthy statement on social media over the weekend in which she revealed that she reached out to "a lady in Ukraine" who sent her a hand-painted box to see how she was doing.



After originally responding that she was fine, the lady sent a follow-up message stating that was "trying to escape" the country amid the conflict.



"That changed everything," Nicks wrote. "Now I know someone, an innocent person, who is having her freedom taken from her. I have been crying ever since. My mom said to me after 9-11 ~ don't forget what your father and I were fighting for; don't forget it... (I am glad she isn't here to see this)."



The Edge of Seventeen hitmaker went on to compare Russian President Vladimir Putin to German dictator Adolf Hitler.



"This is Hitler coming back to haunt us. In one evening, until now, an entire sovereign country has been full-on invaded... How dare he," she wrote.



Concluding her statement, Nicks added, "My heart is broken for our new friend and for the people of Ukraine ~ I am so, so sorry."



The 73-year-old also shared a photo of the "beautiful" hand-painted box she received from her lady in Ukraine.