Courtney Love blasts Mark Lanegan's memoir in social media tribute

Courtney Love complained about how she was portrayed in Mark Lanegan's memoir as she paid tribute to the musician on social media.



The Screaming Trees singer and Queens of the Stone Age musician passed away on 22 February at the age of 57.



According to Stereogum, Love posted a tribute to her late friend on Instagram over the weekend and slammed how little she appeared in his 2020 memoir Sing Backwards and Weep.



"Rip mark. You were a good friend to me & Kurt (Cobain), even if in your book you wrote our close friendship out. I'm still baffled & so sad about that. But sigh. 'market forces of sexism' # It is what it is (sic)," she wrote in the now-deleted post.



Love then moved her attention onto Red Hot Chili Peppers lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis and his 2004 memoir Scar Tissue, writing, "In #anthonykiedis' book #scartissue despite us being roommates and hanging out ALOT... I first appear on Kurt's arm? 'whining' ?"



"Ok! Go sexist 'market forces'!? You f*****g dudes and your stupid f*****g books," she continued. "I'm finishing mine now so it'll be riddled with lightning flashes of brutal truths & remembrances of all your little Weiners. So put your panties on cuz you'll need them."



Returning to her Lanegan tribute, she concluded, "I always thought you were a man of great honor & underrated... I'd have done anything for you & I did. I co signed your mortgage. I put you in sober living for a year. I paid for 3 rehabs. & of course I never wanted or needed any public acknowledgment or thanks for it. And. I didn't get it either! Lol.



"Rest in power. I'd like to think you'd have come around & made up for your appalling rendition of me in your tome mark, wherever you are. Dropping the rocks."



The Hole frontwoman swiftly deleted the post and replaced it with a photo of her and Lanegan, captioned "safe travels Lanegan".