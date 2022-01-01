Machine Gun Kelly seeking wedding venue with 'red river'

Machine Gun Kelly is finding it "hard" to find a wedding venue that matches his gothic aesthetic.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Friday, the rapper described his wedding plans in the wake of his engagement to Transformers star Megan Fox.

Responding to when they'll tie the knot, Kelly - real name Colson Baker - admitted he has a very specific vision for the ceremony.

"When they can build me a red river, with like, gothic... the location is hard," he commented. "Trying to find a spot that matches my artistic (vision)."

Both Kelly and Fox have been open about their quirky lifestyle in the past, and as part of their engagement announcement in January, revealed that they "drank each other's blood" following the musician's proposal.

The couple is yet to set a wedding date.