Jungle legend MC Skibadee dies aged 54

MC Skibadee has died aged 54.



The news has been announced by the family of the legendary MC, who burst on the scene in the 90s and is widely considered to be a pioneer in the drum and bass genre.



His eldest child said in a statement: "Hello everyone, as Alphonsos first born I unfortunately come with some sad news to say that Skibadee has passed away.



"As a family we ask for some privacy but may he rest in peace."



A host of music stars have already paid their own tribute to Skibadee - whose real name was Alfonso Bondzie - on social media.



Producer DJ Fresh hailed the MC as a "great guy" and a "friend".



He wrote online: "I cannot believe I’m writing this. RIP @TheRealSkibz MC Skibadee.



"His contribution to Drum and Bass can never be equalled. He was first and foremost a great guy I always really enjoyed spending time with.



"Goodbye old friend, we will keep your memory alive forever. (sic)"



Elsewhere, Lisa Maffia - who shot to fame as part of So Solid Crew - took to Twitter to pay her own tribute to Skibadee.



She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Not to sure what to say! Another pioneer gone!



"My heart goes out to your beautiful daughters, family and friends. DnB finest @therealskibagram I’m sorry to hear this news. Rest well sir #skiba #RIP (sic)"



Meanwhile, garage star Plastician hailed Skibadee as "your favourite MC’s favourite MC’s favourite MC".



He added: "I think he was the first person I ever heard MC, and I’m sure that would be the same for a lot of people my age.



"Can’t underestimate the foundations that guy built for everything we’ve had since then."