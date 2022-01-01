NEWS Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno heading for seventh week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



We Don’t Talk About Bruno also continues its firm grip on the Official Singles Chart, furthering its lead at Number 1 in our First Look Update. It’s looking at a seventh week at the top of the chart.



Australian DJ Luude and Men At Work singer Colin Hay also continue to rise in the Top 10 this week – with Down Under jumping three places to a new peak of Number 6. Could the track break the Top 5 next week? A re-working for Men At Work’s 1982 hit of the same name, the original peaked at Number 1- could this modern-day remix do the same?



Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s Peru and Where Are You Now by Lost Frequencies featuring Calum Scott have entered a close race this weekend for Number 2, with less than 100 chart sales separate Peru at Number 2 and Where Are You Now at Number 3.



Elsewhere, Belters Only’s Make Me Feel Good continues to make gains in the Top 10, possibly jumping to a new peak of Number 4 – the track recently hit Number 1 on the Irish Singles Chart, making Belters Only the first homegrown Irish dance act to do so in 22 years.



Jax Jones and MNEK’s climb up the Official Singles Chart continues with Where Did You Go currently vaulting to Number 12, it’s highest peak yet. Could it finally crack the Top 10 next week?



George Ezra’s Anyone For You could also make a big jump this week, racing up 12 spots to a possible new peak of Number 13.



And finally, Tiesto and Ava Max could jump back into the op 20 with The Motto, their frantic dance hit is currently up two to Number 20.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Follow the Top 40 countdown live on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart show with Scott Mills.