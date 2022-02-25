KSI performs with Craig David and Anne-Marie at Wembley show

KSI was joined by special guests Anne-Marie, Nathan Dawe and Craig David as he performed at the OVO Arena Wembley on Friday night (25.02.22).

The YouTuber turned rapper had the sold-out crowd jumping as he ran through his hits such as 'Patience', 'Don't Play and 'Lighter' with the help of his star collaborators.

Craig, 40, was making his first live appearance since COVID forced him to pull out of the BRITs War Child gig earlier in February and after they performed their single 'Really Love' the garage icon paid tribute to KSI.

He said: "Look at the love for you bro. I’m so proud of you bro. Give it up for KSI.”

But before Craig could leave the stage, KSI had a request for him.

He asked his friend: "Craig can you do one thing for me? Can you do '7 Days'?"

Craig answered, "it would be a pleasure", before launching into his smash hit from 2020 prompting a mass singalong.

The guests kept coming out with Randolph rapping on 'Beerus' and 'Red Alert', Swarmz adding his bars to 'Houdini', S1mba on 'Loose' and Deno joining KSI for 'Gang Gang'.

On what was a celebratory night for the rap star, KSI took a moment to pay tribute to his late friend, SBTV founder Jamal Edwards who died last weekend at the age of 31.

Dedicating his hit record 'Holiday' to Jamal - the son of 'Loose Women' panellist and singer Brenda Edwards - KSI said: "Now, ladies and gentlemen, self-belief is something I’ve worked hard to get and it’s something that some people will never get in their entire lives. Sometimes you need someone to believe in you. Jamal Edwards was a man who believed in me and believed in so many people in our industry.

“My song 'Holiday' when I was about to release it. So many people said, ‘You’re not ready bro, you need features, you’re not ready to do it on your own, you need features, you’re a YouTuber.’ I said, ‘Go f*** yourselves, I’m going to release it anyway.’ You have all made it my biggest ever song.

“Ladies and gentlemen I’m going to dedicate this song to Jamal Edwards. I’m going to miss you bro.”

During the night, KSI got his fans to chant "f*** Jake Paul", throwing some shade at his YouTube rival, the brother of his former boxing opponent Logan Paul and now business partner in his new drinks brand Prime.

KSI - real name JJ Olatunji - closed his show with an encore which featured a rendition of 'Lamborghini' - complete with a yellow version of the sports car on stage - and five performances of 'Down Like That' with rapper S-X.

KSI at the OVO Arena Wembley setlist:

The Moment

No Time

Patience

Lose

Madness

Beerus (featuring Randolph)

Red Alert (featuring Randolph)

Don’t Play (featuring Anne-Marie)

Really Love - (featuring Craig David)

7 Days - performed by Craig David

Houdini (featuring Swarmz)

Loose (featuring S1mba)

Gang Gang (with Deno)

Wake Up Call

Lighter (featuring Nathan Dawe)

Holiday (dedicated to Jamal Edwards)

Encore:

Lamborghini (featuring P Money)

Down Like That (featuring S-X)