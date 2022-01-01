Mandy Moore has "mixed emotions" about This Is Us coming to an end soon.

The actress portrays Rebecca Pearson in the hit TV show, which also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, and Chrissy Metz.

But while the sixth and final season of This Is Us premiered last month, in an interview for Health magazine, Mandy admitted that she's going to find it difficult to bid farewell to the series.

"I can't believe how quickly time has gone by, and yet I have been as present as possible, throughout this entire journey. I recognised early on that this is such a special project to be a part of," she commented. "I've never felt this way about a job and the people that are a part of it before. So, I've really appreciated it and been super grateful along this whole journey of the last five, six years. I'm going to be a ball of emotions as we get a little bit closer to the end."

As for her future, Mandy noted that she will be focusing on her baby son Gus, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and may even be releasing some new music.

"My last record was the first bit of music I had put out in 11 years. It came out right before the pandemic started. We were four days away from going on tour, which was the first time I'd gone on tour since 2007. To make sense of how I felt, and with an eye toward not letting as much time go by in between records, I started working on a new one," the 37-year-old explained. "My husband and my buddy Mike, both of whom I did the last record with, we pretty immediately started working on more music during the pandemic and wrote a whole record. Hopefully, we'll be able to finally make up that tour that never happened - and we'll now be able to bring Gus with us."