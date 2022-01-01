Aaron Carter files for restraining order against ex-fiancée Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter has filed for a temporary restraining order against his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin following their breakup.



The I Want Candy singer announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he had parted ways with Martin, the mother of his son Prince, who was born in November. The split occurred just two months after they reconciled following an earlier breakup.



A day after the announcement, Carter posted a disturbing video on Instagram showing him chasing Martin away from what is assumed to be his house. During the chase, she drops her pink suitcase on the ground and dashes into a car. He stands in front of the vehicle as she tries to hide her face in the backseat.



"You've been served. Got her on camera," he repeatedly says in the video, before adding, "Angel, she just got served. You know how it works. You know how it works. May 13, 8:30 AM." It is believed this is the date of a court hearing.



In the caption of the now-deleted video, Carter wrote, "You've been served. See you in court. #restrainingorder."



Editors at The Blast have confirmed that Carter filed for a temporary restraining order at the Antelope Valley Courthouse in Lancaster, California on Wednesday. The filing states there is a minor child in need of protection, presumably their son Prince.



Discussing the split with his Twitter followers, the 34-year-old wrote, "I’m glad ( I ) got the f**k away it took me getting and EPO (emergency protection order) AND RESTRAINING ORDER FOR HER TO LEAVE DUMBA*S IM DONE BEING ABUSED."



He also wrote, "Why do I have all this footage. Why was I filming? To protect myself cause I felt it. Absolutely used and no love at all just a clout demon."



Carter also tagged the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services asking for his son to be returned to him.