Jay-Z wins $4.5 million in legal battle with fragrance brand

An appellate court has ruled that JAY-Z is entitled to more than $4.5 million (£3.4 million) in royalties from the sales of his fragrance.



Parlux Fragrances filed an $18 million (£13.4 million) lawsuit against the rap superstar in 2016, claiming that he breached the terms of their agreement by failing to do media and public appearances to promote his eponymous fragrance - Gold Jay Z - when it launched in 2013.



The case went to trial in October and Jay-Z's legal team lodged a counterclaim, insisting that he is owed $4.5 million in unpaid royalties. The jury decided that he didn't owe Parlux officials anything and also rejected his royalties claim.



However, on Thursday, the Appellate Division, First Judicial Department in New York ruled that Jay-Z and his company "are entitled to summary judgment on their royalties counterclaim".



"The record is clear: Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales," Justice John Higgitt wrote in the unanimous decision, reports Page Six.



During the three-week trial, Parlux's lawyer Anthony Viola claimed the rapper ruined the projected profits by refusing to go on Good Morning America and make an appearance at Macy's department store to support the fragrance's launch.



"If the defendants had fulfilled the contract, if they have upheld their end of the bargain, Parlux would have had a runaway success," Viola said. "We would have netter $67.6 million in net profits."



The 99 Problems star's lawyer, Alex Spiro, argued that the musician had a year to make promotional appearances under the agreement.