Mimi Webb scorches Official Singles Chart with highest new entry

Rising teen pop star Mimi Webb, scorches into the Top 10 with House On Fire - this week’s highest new entry at Number 6, and a personal best for Mimi on the Official Chart, her previous highest peak was Number 8 for Good Without.



Thanking fans for their support, Mimi Webb told OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you so much, from the bottom of my heart. I was so nervous for this song to come out. It’s my first song of the new year, but I’m so grateful for the reaction and support from the fans.”



Encanto fever continues as We Don’t Talk About Bruno settles in for a sixth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, racking up over 7.8 million UK streams over the past seven days.



The Disney movie’s grip on the UK Top 10 doesn’t slacken this week, either. Jessica Darrow’s Surface Pressure climbs back one spot to a re-peak of Number 3, while The Family Madrigal holds steady at Number 8.



But are its days at the top numbered? Afrobeats legend Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran once again re-peak at Number 2 with Peru, but the boys will have to put in a lot of work to de-roost Bruno from the top spot.



Three more ascending hits also reach new peaks inside the Top 10; Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott’s Where Are You Now, rises to Number 5, Belters Only featuring Jazzy leap to Number 5 with Make Me Feel Good and Australian DJ Luude’s Down Under featuring Men At Work’s Colin Hay jumps to Number 9.



Outside the Top 10, Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits rebounds seven spots to Number 11 thanks to its new Bring Me The Horizon remix, while D-Block Europe and AJ Tracey clinch this week’s highest climber – Make You Smile jumps 26 places to Number 19.



Another new entry at Number 21 from Tion Wayne and M24 with Knock Knock. The collaboration becomes Tion’s 12th Top 40 hit, and M24’s second. Jax Jones and MNEK stay on an upward trajectory, their Eurodance-inspired bop Where Did You Go gains a new peak (23), as does George Ezra’s Anyone For You, rising one to Number 25, while Tate McRae’s angsty She’s All I Wanna Be rises to Number 28.



Charlie Puth’s viral hit Light Switch proves it has legs, jumping up 9 to a new peak of Number 31, while two young stars on the rise gain their first UK Top 40 entries today. London-based singer-songwriter Cat Burns jumps 13 spots to Number 34 with Go, while LA TikTok darling Em Beihold’s Numb Little Bug vaults ten places to Number 36.



English DJ Wilkinson returns to the UK Top 40 for the first time since 2014. His new track Used To This with Issey Cross crashes in at Number 39, it’s his 4th Top 40 hit, and the first for Issey.

And finally, following their success on the Official Albums Chart this week with Disrespectful, Bradford’s Bad Boy Chiller Crew crack the Top 40 with BMW (40), their second Top 40 hit.