Ed Sheeran reclaims the top spot while Bradford's Bad Boy Chiller Crew boast highest new album





In a close week which saw new entries from Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Sea Power vying for Number 1, Ed Sheeran reclaims the top spot with = (Equals), as Bad Boy Chiller Crew boast this week’s highest new entry with Disrespectful.



Following the release of his Bad Habits remix with Bring Me The Horizon last week, Ed’s album – which first topped the chart in November 2021 and has accumulated over 524,000 UK chart sales to date – rises one place to reclaim the Number 1 spot. View Ed Sheeran’s Official Chart history in full.



This week’s highest new entry at Number 2 comes courtesy of Bradford-born bassline connoisseurs Bad Boy Chiller Crew, with their second mixtape Disrespectful. The group – made up of Gareth ‘GK’ Kelly, Kane Welsh and Sam ‘Clive’ Robinson – also reach Number 3 on the Official Record Store Chart today.



Thanking fans for their support, Bad Boy Chiller Crew told OfficialCharts.com: “We’ve got nothing but love for our fans, thank you. Our dreams are coming true. We want the world to party. It can be a dark place, but we just want to provide some feel-good beats.”



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Sea Power are a new entry at Number 4 with their eighth studio album Everything Was Forever. The album – the first released under the group’s new moniker after they rebranded from British Sea Power in 2021 – becomes their highest UK Albums Chart peak to date. Everything Was Forever is also the best seller in independent record shops this week.



Metronomy are a new entry at Number 7 with their fifth studio album Small World, matching their previous peak managed by 2014’s Love Letters. Small World also boasts the Number 1 spot on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart this week.



Eminem’s 2015 release Curtain Call – The Hits jumps two places to Number 6, its highest chart peak since 2006. Meanwhile, Little Mix’s greatest hits collection Between Us continues to hold tight in the Top 10, rising to Number 9.



Elsewhere in the Top 40, White Lies are a new entry at Number 14 with their sixth album As I Try Not to Fall Apart.



At Number 33, Nashville natives Goodbye June land their first ever UK Albums Chart Top 40 with their album See Where the Night Goes.