Becky Hill drops new song Run with Galantis

Becky Hill has dropped new song 'Run’.



The ‘Here For You’ hitmaker teased the the lead single - a collaboration with EDM group Galantis and includes a writing credit her “best friend” MNEK - on TikTok from her upcoming as-yet-unnamed sophomore album



The 28-year-old pop star said: "I'm so excited to release ‘Run' with Galantis. I wrote it with my best friend MNEK who I've been writing with for 10 years and the magic I felt when we first wrote my single 'Losing' back in 2012, I still feel to this day when writing with him."



Becky gushed about how “proud” she was to be included in their body of work, along with her pop contemporaries.



She said: “I feel like every single I release has the potential to better the last one and this is no different, especially with Galantis featuring on the record too. With their catalogue of hits with the likes of Little Mix and Years and Years I'm very proud to be a part of another huge collaboration with them.



Becky - who was named Best Dance Act at the BRIT Awards and has seen her music rack up an impressive 3.2 billion streams - continued: "This next phase of my artistry is an extension of me fully coming out as a popstar, but this time with a BRIT Award in hand!"



'Run' is accompanied with a music video - shot in Cape Town in South Africa - directed by Michael Holyk that encapsulates a summer love.



Becky might be too busy to have a summer of love as she is off on her sell-out European ‘Only Honest on the Weekend’ tour from May to August - hitting a number of iconic festivals like Creamfields South and Nass.



Becky Hill and Galantis’ new song ‘Run’ is released via Eko Records/Polydor and available to stream and download now.