Harry Styles' stalker hit with new charges over alleged home break-in

A man previously convicted of stalking Harry Styles has been hit with new charges after allegedly breaking into the singer's home.

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 28, was previously banned from going within 250 metres of the former One Direction star after being found guilty of stalking him back in 2019.

Now he is accused of assaulting a woman working at Styles' north London home last week in order to enter the premises as well as destroying a vase during the incident, according to The Sun.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with breaching the original restraining order by "turning up at the victim's house", as well as assault by beating and using violence to enter the singer's home.

As part of the original order, Tarazaga-Orero is also barred from contacting the star directly or indirectly, or posting about him on social media.

At the original trial, the court heard that Styles first came in contact with Tarazaga-Orero after spotting him sleeping rough close to his north London home, when he offered him money to get food or a place to sleep. The star said he delivered him food from a vegan restaurant but cut off contact when he became worried by the man's behaviour as he was worried he was following him.

Styles told the court that he had hired a night guard at his home after the incident.