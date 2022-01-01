Vin Diesel declined cameo in Foo Fighters movie Studio 666

Dave Grohl has revealed Vin Diesel declined an invitation to appear in Studio 666.



During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, the rocker promoted the upcoming supernatural horror film, which follows the Foo Fighters as they struggle to record their tenth album at an Encino mansion and are forced to battle supernatural forces within the house.



Studio 666 features cameos from the likes of Lionel Richie and Will Forte, but Fast and the Furious star Vin decided the project wasn't for him.



"This poor production assistant had to knock on the door on each house (in the neighbourhood) and say, 'Hey, just so you know, we're making a movie down the street, so don't call the cops, call us first,'" he recalled. "So, she goes to one door and this nice woman says, 'Oh what (movie) is it?' (The assistant said), 'Oh, it's the (Foo Fighters) making a horror film.' And this woman says, 'Oh my God, we love the Foo Fighters.' And it was Vin Diesel's wife."



The production assistant returned to the set and pitched the idea to Dave, who was onboard.



"I'm like, 'Dude, if we get Vin Diesel in this movie, that's like $500 million at the box office!'" he exclaimed, adding: "We actually tried to get him in the movie but he said no."



Studio 666 is set to be released on Friday.