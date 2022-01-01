Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West's online posts cause 'emotional distress' in court documents

Kim Kardashian has claimed in new court documents that her estranged husband Kanye West's social media posts have caused "emotional distress".



The reality TV star, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, has lodged new paperwork asking for a judge to declare her single as soon as possible.



In the new documents, obtained by TMZ, Kim stated, "I very much desire to be divorced." She added that while she has tried to keep their divorce proceedings private "he has not done so", referring to his recent Instagram posts.



"Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress," she wrote in the documents.



In recent weeks, Kanye has criticised Kim for letting their daughter North use TikTok, shared private texts between him and Kim, and hurled insults at Kim's new boyfriend Pete Davidson.



Explaining her request to have her single status restored, she wrote, "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."



The 41-year-old added that she needs to be legally single so "I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."



The rapper had reportedly asked to stop Kim from transferring assets out of any trust, and she responded by saying that their prenup keeps all their trusts and other assets separate, and she needs to access hers to be able to run her businesses.



The hip-hop star has publicly declared on several occasions that he wants to reunite with Kim, the mother of his four children.



He continued to insult her new boyfriend Pete, who he calls "Skete", on Thursday by joking that he was the reason the Saturday Night Live star deleted his Instagram account. He wrote, "Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life."