Jennifer Lopez to receive Icon Award at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez is to be honoured with the Icon Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.



On Thursday, producers for the upcoming event announced that the entertainer will be feted with the prestigious prize during the ceremony on 22 March.



"Jennifer Lopez will receive the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, honouring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide," a representative commented. "With a career spanning over two decades at the top of every field, Lopez is cemented in history as a global icon and the ultimate multihyphenate."



In addition, LL Cool J will serve as the host and perform at the prizegiving.



"It's an honour to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favourite artists," he shared. "I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night. See you there!"



The iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021.



Artists receiving multiple nominations include Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Giveon, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, The Kid LAROI, SZA, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and BTS.



The ceremony will take place on 22 March at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.