Aaron Carter and fiancée break up again

Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin have split just two months after their latest reconciliation.

In early December, the singer/rapper revealed that he and his partner had reunited after a brief separation following the birth of their son Prince in November.

However, Aaron took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he and Melanie had broken up again.

"My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways. Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you," he wrote. "I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon. I'm too scarred (sic) and I can't trust any woman. So I'm going to protect my soul and my heart at this time."

In response to the news, one fan commented, "I hope you are okay!" to which Aaron replied, "Never better. Especially now."

Aaron and Melanie officially started dating in January 2020 and got engaged six months later.