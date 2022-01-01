Ed Sheeran 'can't find the words' following Jamal Edwards' death

Ed Sheeran is struggling to "find the words" to express how he feels about his close friend Jamal Edwards' death.



The founder of SB.TV, an online urban and pop music platform, passed away on Sunday aged 31 following a sudden illness, prompting an outpouring on social media from the likes of Rita Ora and Dua Lipa.



The music mogul was largely responsible for Ed's rise to fame as the singer performed regularly on Jamal's SB.TV channel, and on Wednesday, the Shape of You star shared his own tribute to his friend.



"I haven't posted anything coz I can't find the words, I can't reply coz I don't know what to say (sic)," he wrote on Instagram beside a photo of the duo wearing matching hoodies. "Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return. A star's light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power.



"I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I'm so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on."



According to reports, Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn attended a candlelit vigil to pay their respects to Jamal in his Acton neighbourhood of London on Tuesday. They reportedly joined the mourning crowds, laid flowers, and reached out to Jamal's mum, Loose Women's Brenda Edwards, to offer their support.



Jamal started SB.TV from his bedroom in 2006 when he was only 15. The channel built up a following on YouTube, gaining more than 1.2 million subscribers and becoming an established media brand.