Fourteen new acts added to Download Festival

A host of new acts have been added to the bill for this year's Download Festival.



The rock festival is returning with a bang in 2022, with the likes of Skindred, YONAKA, Will Haven, Kid Brunswick, Bimini and Dana Dentata all set to take to the stage in June.



Skindred frontman Benji Webbe said: "Playing the Download pilot after being locked down for a year and a half was an amazing experience so being invited back to our favourite festival and spiritual home to play alongside the likes of KISS and Maiden is a dream come true.



"Plus we have some amazing rockin’ new tunes which we cannot wait for you all to hear."



YONAKA frontwoman Theresa Jarvis is also looking forward to performing at the three-day festival, which is being held between June 10 and 12.



She said: "Aghhhh Download! Some of us have been going since we were 14 so it’s an absolute pleasure to be performing there again. The energy is always amazing and such an exciting lineup of music."



The other acts that have been added to the bill include SKYND, Red Fang, Orbit Culture, Banks Arcade, The Velveteers, Heriot, Dirty Honey and Alestorm.



However, the upcoming festival is being headlined by KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro.



And KISS' Gene Simmons previously admitted he can't wait to take to the Download stage this summer.



The 72-year-old star said: "I’ve said it before, Download Festival audiences are the best. They are up for whatever is thrown at them. KISS is going to come fully prepared to rock their world in 2022 to say thank you for always showing up for us."