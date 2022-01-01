George Ezra to perform at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee party

George Ezra is set to perform at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee party.



The 28-year-old singer has been confirmed as the first act for the Queen’s Jubilee event at Buckingham Palace on June 4, with George promising to bring "pop and roll" to the royal residence.



He said: "I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, what an incredible honour to be asked."



The upcoming concert will celebrate the monarch's 70 years on the throne and will have an in-person audience of 10,000.



Half of the tickets will be given to members of the public from a ballot.



In a statement, the Palace added: "The remaining tickets will be made available to charitable organisations including those who work in support of young people, the military, the environment and those who supported communities during the pandemic."



Meanwhile, George has been forced to cancel a series of upcoming gigs after catching chickenpox.



The 'Barcelona' hitmaker recently cancelled three dates in April - in Edinburgh, Manchester and London - and revealed he's feeling "pretty under the weather".



He wrote on Twitter: "Hello [waving emoji] As you can see, I’m pretty under the weather right now with chicken pox so I’m sorry to say that I’m going to need to move my upcoming shows. The rescheduled dates will be: April 12 - London Palladium April 13 - Manchester Opera house April 14 - Edinburgh Usher Hall



"As we’ve had to change the venue in Edinburgh all tickets will be refunded. However if you had tickets to the original date then you will have first access to tickets for the new show at Usher Hall and will receive an email over the course of the week including a presale link.



"All tickets for London and Manchester are valid for the new dates. I hope you'll be able to join me for the new dates! I can't wait to be back on stage.



"Look after yourselves, G x (sic)"