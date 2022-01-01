Britney Spears threatens legal action against former business managers

Britney Spears has threatened to sue her former business managers in an angry social media post.



The popstar took to Instagram on Wednesday to call out Lou Taylor, chief executive officer of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, and company director Robin Greenhill.



In her message, Spears alleged Taylor and Greenhill invited her to their offices shortly before she was involuntarily placed under a conservatorship in early 2008.



"A week before they sent me away to that f**king place, TRI STAR invited me to their offices ... the swanky suited up b**ches ... SO NICE with their 'We are here to make you feel SPECIAL!!!!'" she began. "I had lunch with Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill ... they said, 'Britney, look at your picture on the wall!' With a huge black and white framed picture in the hall of their office !!!!! They sucked up to me and 'made me feel special' ... RIGHT .... Ha those same b**ches killed me a week later !!!!"



Spears went on to claim that her father, Jamie Spears, "worshipped" the two women and would have done anything "they asked of him".



She also alleged that Taylor and Greenhill were "trying to kill" her, and noted that she is contemplating legal action against the pair.



"I still to this very day believe that's EXACTLY what they were trying to do ... but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn't die !!!! Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me !!! I lived through all of if and I remember all of it !!!! I will sue the s**t out of Tri Star !!!! Psss they got away with all of it and I'm here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!" the 40-year-old added.



Representatives for Taylor and Greenhill have not yet commented on Spears' allegations.



The conservatorship was formally terminated by Judge Brenda Penny last November.