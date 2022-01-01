Backstreet Boys hope NSYNC join them on Las Vegas stage

Backstreet Boys have teased *NSYNC could join them on stage in Las Vegas.



The 'I'll Never Break Your Heart' hitmakers will kick off their 'DNA World Tour 2022' with four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in April and because Nick Carter is currently working with Lance Bass on a separate project, they would love to have their former chart rivals come out and sing with them.



Nick told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We're great friends with all of them. We love those guys.



"All those people from our era hold a very special place in peoples' hearts out there, when it comes to the nostalgia, and we're taking this as an opportunity now, coming out of the pandemic and everything that’s been happening over the past couple of years, to get people in the world out there, and entertain them, and give them some time away and bring some nostalgia and happiness to everyone’s lives.



"So we're excited to get back on tour."



The 'I Want It That Way' group - which also includes Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrel and Kevin Richardson - always enjoy "coaxing" famous guests out on stage when they're in Las Vegas so suggested fans should be ready for anyone to join them at the gigs in the city.



Howie said: "In the past, we've had lots of entertainers come up on the stage with us.



"I mean, everybody that's around town, that's come to the show, you know, we're pretty much coaxing them to come up on stage with us. We've had Shania Twain, Donny and Marie Osmond, Reba McEntire, we've had just a slew of other entertainers that have blessed us with their presence at our show.



"So I think Vegas is definitely a place where we're always open to having entertainers come out. I think it's just great. Vegas just creates the atmosphere for entertainers [to collaborate]."