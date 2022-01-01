Beyoncé and Adele approved of Tyler Perry's Madea memes

Tyler Perry has revealed both Beyoncé and Adele enjoyed his latest Madea memes.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, host Ellen asked the multi-hyphenate star about the string of viral spoofs he has posted on Instagram in recent weeks in which his iconic character is Photoshopped into images of famous women.

"Beyoncé thought it was funny... It's all in fun," he commented of Beyoncé's reaction to his spoof of her Homecoming concert poster, which was changed to "Homegoing" in the meme.

Meanwhile, Adele was a big fan of the actor's take on the cover image of her latest album, 30, which he switched to "90".

"Adele sent me this great text how she thought it was hilarious and she needed that belly laugh," he told Ellen.

Perry has also made memes about The Crown, Bridgerton, and Mary J. Blige at the Super Bowl earlier this month.

The 52-year-old is currently promoting A Madea Homecoming, which is set to be released on Netflix on 25 February.