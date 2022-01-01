Sam Hunt's wife withdraws divorce petition

The pregnant wife of country singer Sam Hunt withdrew her divorce petition on the same day she filed it.

Hannah Lee Fowler filed for divorce from the Body Like a Back Road singer in Tennessee on Friday, and it has now been revealed that she filed a Notice of Voluntary Nonsuit a few hours later that day, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

In the state of Tennessee, a nonsuit is another term for dismissal, meaning Fowler is no longer seeking a divorce.

In the filing, she classified her decision as "voluntary nonsuited without prejudice," which means she can file for divorce again in the future.

As of Tuesday, a judge had yet to sign off on the nonsuit filing, but once this is complete, the case will be completely dismissed.

Fowler, who is a nurse, claimed in her original divorce documents that the musician was guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery". She also revealed she was pregnant with their first child and is due to give birth in May, news which was not already known.

Hunt and Fowler married in 2017 after dating on and off for almost 10 years.