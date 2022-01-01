Megan Thee Stallion suing her record label once again

Megan Thee Stallion is suing her record label, alleging they are refusing to allow her to fulfil her contract commitments.



The Hot Girl Summer musician is taking legal action against 1501 Certified Entertainment, seeking a ruling that her 2021 release Something for Thee Hotties compilation meets the legal definition of an "album", according to documents seen by Pitchfork.



The collection of singles and B-sides contained original production, but in her suit, Megan claims 1501 chiefs said it did not meet the definition of an "album" under their recording agreement, and therefore, did not satisfy her contract's "Minimum Recording Commitment" clause.



She is claiming that the only parameter defining an album under the terms of the contract is its runtime, which must be at least 45 minutes, a stipulation Something for Thee Hotties meets.



Megan wants a non-monetary declaratory judgement that the record can be defined as an album, as well as legal costs.



Seemingly addressing the legal action on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Megan wrote, "This mf (motherf**ker) got my accomplishments in that bio and aint contributed to s**t SINCE 2018... NOT STUDIO TIME, NOT A MUSIC VIDEO NOT A WORD OF ENCOURAGEMENT, s**t not even a flight !!! But you trying to eat off me AND PICK WITH ME ONLINE (sic)."



The dispute is not the first row she has had with her label - back in March 2020, she complained on Instagram Live that 1501 wouldn't let her release new music. She also insisted she didn't understand the terms of her contract when she initially signed it and wanted a renegotiation.



The hip-hop star then sued the label, seeking to terminate her contract. A judge granted a temporary restraining order to allow her to release her Suga EP just four days later. In August 2021, she sued them again over a release of a remix of BTS' track Butter, on which she featured. The court subsequently found that 1501 had "recently engaged and will continue to engage in conduct preventing the release of new music."