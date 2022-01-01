Beatles notebook containing Hey Jude lyrics donated by ex-Hollyoaks actress Davinia Taylor

A notebook containing Sir Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics for 'Hey Jude' has been donated to a museum by Davinia Taylor.

The former 'Hollyoaks' star was given the special pad - which belonged to The Beatles' former bodyguard Mal Evans - for her 21st birthday by her dad Alan Murphy.

She explained: "Sotheby's had an auction, dad was at home, a few bottles of wine in and started bidding against an American.

"He won. He said, 'It's not going to America, it's staying in Liverpool."

She revealed her millionaire father paid "something crazy like £100,000" for the notebook, which also contains doodles and poetry by all four band memebrs, including John Lennon, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr.

It also contains snippets of lyrics from 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' and other tracks.

Now, the pad - which was compiled from 1967 to 1968 - is on display at The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool.

Actress Davinia admitted she was "over the moon" to have donated the item, and the museum has insured it for £1 million.

Meanwhile, 79-year-old legend Paul has compared writing a song to sharing a secret with his guitar.

In the book 'The Lyrics by Paul McCartney', he explained: "There’s lots of stuff going on there.

"We always used to say that when you sit down with your guitar to write a song, you’re telling it your secrets, which then become a song for the world.

"But at that moment, when you’re alone, the guitar is your confidante. You cradle it.

"When you go up to a piano, though, it’s almost as if you’re pushing the piano away; they’re different actions completely."

And the 'Let It Be' hitmaker recently announced plans to tour North America as he revealed the 13-date 'Got Back' arena tour from April 28 to June 16.

He said in a statement: "I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back."