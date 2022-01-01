Elton John's private jet forced to make emergency landing

Elton John's private jet reportedly had to make an emergency landing after suffering hydraulic failure mid-air on Monday.



The star's flight left Farnborough Airport in Hampshire, England, for the U.S. at 10.20 am on Monday, according to The Sun, but had to return after suffering a malfunction an hour into the transatlantic trip.



The pilot tried to land again at Farnborough but then struggled to bring the craft down in Storm Franklin's 80 miles per hour winds. When the plane did finally did reach the tarmac, fire crews were called out to attend.



"Firefighters from Rushmoor, Hartley Wintney, Basingstoke, Fleet, Yateley and Surrey FRS were called at 11.16 on Monday morning to an incident at Farnborough Airport," Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service representatives told the newspaper.



Witnesses saw the jet, which is emblazoned with a giant letter 'E' near the cockpit, having difficulties as it tried to land.



Plumber Philip Thomson, who was working locally, said, "The terrible weather and epic gusts made it almost impossible to land. Two attempts to touch down failed. The plane was being buffeted and couldn't make it. The aircraft's nose was far too vertical. The plane was descending and was halfway along the runway when it gave up trying to hit the tarmac. It soared back in the air.



"A crowd had gathered after word went around that Elton was in difficulty. And as the plane came around again for a second attempt to land, the storm was doing its worst."



Revealing how he feared for the Rocket Man singer's life, Thomson added, "It was only at the third attempt to land that the plane got down. The pilot made a flatter approach and the wind had dropped slightly. Everyone watching was mightily relieved.



"It was a horrible thing to see, and you wouldn't have swapped places with Elton on that small plane for anything. I bet he said a few prayers of thanks."



Despite the ordeal, Elton swiftly jumped on another flight to ensure he could perform at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday.



The singer has yet to comment on the report.