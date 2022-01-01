Jesy Nelson collaborating with will.i.am on new music

Jesy Nelson is working with will.i.am on new music.



The former Little Mix star is currently in Los Angeles working on her debut solo album and follow-ups to her first solo single Boyz, a Nicki Minaj collaboration that was released in October.



On Tuesday, she shared a series of professional photographs of her in the recording studio on Instagram and revealed that she was working with the Black Eyed Peas star on her new music.



"Studio with one of my fave humans @iamwill," she captioned the slideshow of snaps of them working together. The images show them posing for the camera in front of a mixing desk and Jesy sitting beside the rapper as he works at a computer.



She did not reveal if will.i.am is co-writing her music, producing the tracks, or featuring on a song, or a combination of the three.



The 30-year-old also shared pictures of herself in the studio wearing a black bra, oversized leather jacket and matching leather cap, which she wore backwards, and denim jeans.



Earlier this month, Jesy assured her followers that her new music will be "worth the wait".



"La la land - Late nights, lost voice, beautiful people, incredible sessions. I've never needed this trip more in my life!" she wrote. "I'm beyond excited for you guys to hear this next part of my journey, this record is my whole heart and I know you guys have been so patient, but I want you to know that it will be worth the wait and I just love you guys so b**ody much."