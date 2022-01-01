Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato confirm baby news

- ARTISTS
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have confirmed they are expecting their fourth child.
On Monday, rumours began to swirl that the Canadian singer and Argentine actress were about to make a pregnancy announcement after a clip of Michael's new song, I'll Never Not Love You, was leaked online.
In the video, Luisana could be seen displaying a baby bump.
On Tuesday, Michael took to Instagram to share a photo showing him cradling his wife's stomach.
"Ooops! We did it again... bebit@ en camino (baby on the way)," he wrote in the caption.
Michael, 46, and Luisana, 34, are already parents to Noah, eight, Elias, six, and three-year-old Vida.